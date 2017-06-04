Johnson wins at Dover to move into tie for sixth on career victories list

DOVER, Del. (AP) – Jimmie Johnson sped off on the final restart and earned another slice of NASCAR history, winning at Dover for the 11th time and moving into a tie for sixth on the career victories list.

Johnson again made history Sunday at his favorite track – and he worked hard to take this checkered flag. He was forced to start from the rear of the field because of a gear change, then zipped past Kyle Larson in overtime on the final restart.

Johnson tied Hall of Fame driver Cale Yarborough for sixth on the career wins list with 83. Johnson may have had a sense history was ahead in the No. 48 Chevrolet. He wore a helmet painted in tribute to Yarborough. He tweeted this weekend, “Growing up in El Cajon I never imagined I would have a chance to tie Cale in wins.”

Johnson also joined Richard Petty and Darrell Waltrip as the only drivers to win at the same track 11 times.