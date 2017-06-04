Sinkhole repairs to continue, Intersection to remain closed

By Published:

The intersection of Central Avenue and Meigs Street in Augusta will remain closed until further notice.

That intersection was closed May 25th when a sinkhole swallowed a garbage truck.

A city spokesperson said Sunday that crews decided to keep the intersection closed to make sure there is no possibility of additional sinkholes.

Originally, city officials said the intersection would reopen Monday.

A detour at that intersection will remain in place.

There is no word on when the intersection will reopen.

 

