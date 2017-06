(WJBF) – Auben Realty Augusta will be hosting a Blood Drive for their Auben Gives Back project this quarter.

Stop by 1918 Central Avenue on Monday, June 5th between 11 am and 3 pm to let the Shepeard Community Blood Center bus drain you, then stroll down the street for a free iced coffee to pump you back up compliments of Buona Caffe.

Hot dogs will also be available for donors as well as other giveaway items.