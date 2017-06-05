Augusta Author Series luncheon featuring Mary Alice Monroe

AUGUSTA, Ga.– New York Times bestselling author, Mary Alice Monroe, is coming to the Garden City later this month as part of the Augusta Author Series luncheon, presented by realtor Kelley Brands.

The award-winning writer will be discussing her new novel, Beach House for Rent, the final book in The Beach House Series, Tuesday, June 27th at Abel Brown Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar in Surrey Center.

Doors open at 11:30 AM and a three-course lunch will be served at noon. Limited seating provides an intimate experience with the author. In addition to three creative courses by Chef Todd Schafer, the bar will feature specialty cocktails and wines.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased by clicking here. The price is $63, which includes lunch and a signed, personalized hard copy of the book.

You can find more here: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2941972

The Hallmark Channel plans to air the movie adaptation of The Beach House (the first novel in the series) this July, starring Andie MacDowell (a southern gal herself, from Gaffney, SC).

Mary Alice Monroe writes richly textured books that delve into the complexities of interpersonal relationships and the parallels between the land and life. Monroe’s novels are published worldwide. She has received numerous awards, including several Readers Choice Awards; the 2014 SC Book Festival Award for Excellence in Writing; the 2015 SW Florida Book Festival Distinguished Author Award; RT Lifetime Achievement Award; and the 2008 South Carolina Center for the Book Award for Writing. Monroe was also featured at the National Festival of the Book. In 2011, her novel The Butterfly’s Daughter won the International Book Award for Green Fiction. It was also selected as a finalist for the 2012 Book of the Year by the Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance (SIBA).

Books provided by Book Tavern, an independent bookstore and staple in the downtown Augusta community selling new, used and rare books in the historic J.B. White & Co. Department Store building.

Abel Brown Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar is located at 491 Highland Avenue in Surrey Center, featuring clean and modern Southern cuisine with the charm and tradition reserved for high company.