Augusta Pride hosting free HIV/AIDS testing events in June

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- June is Pride month and here in Augusta the LGBT community has partnered with several organizations to make sure you know your status when it comes to HIV and AIDS. Augusta Pride and the Ryan White Program will be hosting several free testing events throughout the CSRA. The Ryan White program addresses the needs of people living with HIV and AIDS. The program also funds services to help get people into care.

Below are the dates and locations where testing is available:

Friday, June 23rd 6pm-10pm. Augusta Pride (Augusta Commons)

Saturday, June 24th 10am-2pm. Augusta Pride (Augusta Commons)

Sunday, June 25th 2pm-6pm. ACRD, Inc. National HIV Testing Day Health Fair (Paine, Heal Complex)

Tuesday, June 27th 10am-6pm. Walgreens (Wrightsboro Rd)

Tuesday, June 27th 10am-6pm. Walgreens (Peach Orchard Rd)

Wednesday, June 28 Walgreens 5pm-8pm (Peach Orchard Rd)

For more information you can also visit: Csrasafetynet.org