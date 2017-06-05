Clemson blanks Vanderbilt to force decisive game in NCAA Regional

Courtesy: Clemson Athletics

CLEMSON, S.C. – Graduate righthander Tyler Jackson tossed a two-hit shutout to lead No. 15 Clemson to a 6-0 victory over Vanderbilt in the Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday night. The Tigers, who forced a winner-take-all game on Monday, improved to 42-20, while the Commodores fell to 35-23-1.

Jackson (9-1) earned the win by allowing just two singles, no runs and one walk with three strikeouts in 9.0 innings pitched for his first career shutout. Vanderbilt starter Drake Fellows (3-3) suffered the loss, as he gave up six hits, two runs and two walks with seven strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched.

Chase Pinder’s two-out double in the first inning scored Seth Beer. Weston Jackson gave Clemson a 2-0 lead in the sixth inning with his eighth homer of the season. The Tigers doubled their lead in the eighth inning on Grayson Byrd’s run-scoring single and Kyle Wilkie’s run-scoring double, then Weston Jackson lined a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning.

The Tigers play Vanderbilt on Monday at 4 p.m., on ESPN3 to determine the Clemson Regional champion. Clemson will be the designated home team.