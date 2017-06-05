Drivers get chance to weigh-in on improvements to Hitchcock Parkway

By Published:
Road Work

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County drivers will have a chance to see the proposed improvements to Hitchcock Parkway this week.

The public meeting is on Thurs., June 8, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kennedy Middle School.

Some of the improvements to the highway include additional left and right turn lanes, traffic signals, sidewalks and bike lanes.

South Carolina Department of Transportation representatives will have renderings of the changes at Thursday’s meeting.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story. 

