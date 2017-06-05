List of charges filed against driver in accident that injured 6 kids

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has released the list of charges filed against the driver in last week’s accident that left 6 children injured.

Tara McConnell was the driver in an accident that hospitalized six children on Friday after a pickup truck hit their car at the intersection of Belair and Columbia Roads.

According to investigators, the kids were neither buckled nor in car seats. Two of those children, an 11-year-old and a 6-year-old are in critical condition.

Investigators say that McConnell’s blood alcohol level was nearly 6 times the legal limit.

Bond has been set at $48,200

She’s facing the following charges:

  • Failure to Yield Turning Left
  • Reckless driving
  • Child restraint Requirements (X6)
  • DUI (Blood Alcohol Level (.451)
  • DUI less safe
  • DUI child endangerment (X6)
  • Serious Injury by Vehicle (X6)

A vigil will be held Monday night at 7 p.m. at Martinez Elementary for those children involved in the crash.

