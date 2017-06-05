Renaissance Developer releases preliminary renderings of Downtown Aiken redevelopment

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Renaissance Developer unveiled preliminary renderings that will add more commercial space downtown and increase property tax revenue for the city.

The first phase of the Renaissance Redevelopment project is going to be start with the Municipal Building, with the addition of nearly 14,000 square feet of office space and 12,000 square feet of retail space.

After months of working with the community to maintain the charm of The All America City, the developer of the Renaissance Project released sketches of the 3-phase redevelopment.

The Municipal Building will be transformed into a one-stop-shop that will house all city departments.

The additional 29,000 square feet will include retail on the lower level, office space above that and a roof top venue.

“It’s a very attractive feature,” said Aiken City Manager John Klimm.

An eyesore, on Newberry St., will be long gone with the addition of a mixed-use parking deck.

Which will intentionally sit further back from the road than the Aiken Hotel.

“That is just a design aesthetic so as you look down Newberry you’re seeing activity not some big mammoth wall of 3 stories structure, with retail on the first floor and this parking deck.” Developer and Owner of Carbon Properties David Smoots told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The unique corner, where the Finance Building stands, is going to be the home of a retail and housing complex.

“In order to have all the successful retail coming online and retail that’s on place now, you must have residential mixed in there.” Smoots said. “The reason that we feel the retail works is that we are adding that residential component.”

The 1- 2 bedroom apartments will range in price from $900 to $1,500 dollars a month for rent.

While they can’t offer tenants a pool, the big appeal is another roof top venue on the top floor.

“In the downtown area there isn’t a lot of housing at all and a lot of it is on the upper end,” Klimm told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “So what this development team is doing is bringing a new price point into play, which is very attractive to the very people who say they want to move downtown.”

The developer hopes to complete the additions to the Municipal Building by September 2018 and the parking deck by the fall of 2019.

Work on the Finance Building depends on when the city can move into the Municipal Building.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.