(WJBF)- According to a new report, shopping malls could be a thing of the past.

A study by Credit Suisse says at least one out of every five U.S. shopping malls will go out of business in the next five years.

The report estimates that 8,600 stores will close in 2017 alone.

Between 20 percent and 25 percent of American malls will close within five years because people are now shopping online more than ever.