Suspect sought in deadly Brandt Court shooting

WJBF STAFF Published:

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Investigators with Aiken Public Safety are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in a deadly shooting.

19-year-old Tobias Patterson Thomas is wanted for Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Thomas is wanted in connection with shooting death of 19-year-old Kaliel Bey.

That incident occurred on Friday May 26th on Brandt Court in the Paces Run apartment complex.

Anyone with information on Thomas’s location is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1000.

