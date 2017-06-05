Vigil to be held for missing teen Latania Carwell

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A vigil will be held for an Augusta teen who has been missing for nearly 2 months.

The vigil for 16-year-old LaTania Carwell will be held this Friday at 7 p.m. at the Josey High School Football Stadium.

If it rains, the vigil will be held inside the gym.

Meanwhile her step-father Leonn Tripp is now in a Richmond County Jail after being transferred from a Fulton County Jail.

He was charged with kidnapping after Carwell went missing on April 17th.

Her mother, Tanya Tripp is already in the Richmond County Jail charged with hindering an investigation.