AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta’s Environmental Services Director has resigned.

According to city officials Mark Johnson turned in his city phone and resigned Monday, after being placed on administrative leave.

Johnson was being investigated after a city truck and a piece of heavy equipment ended up on private property in Lincoln County back in March.

Last year Johnson was suspended for 30 days after he got a 16 thousand dollar raise that was not approved by the Administrators office of Commission.