Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on construction patrol

Appling, GA (WJBF) – Traffic supervisor of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office explains how they have the construction area covered along with the Columbia County neighborhoods.

It’s no secret the I-20 construction in Columbia County is causing drivers some major headaches, as well as bringing up questions about safety for drivers after a series of accidents in that area. We wanted to know how traffic officials in Columbia County are handling both.. I-20 and your neighborhood streets.

“The Georgia department of transportation will notify the sheriff’s office of their plans when they are gonna have lane closures when they’re gonna have construction in the area,” said Sgt. Bobby Bradford, Traffic Supervisor at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

“When we call, the cue of the traffic begins.. so that helps us with that advanced warning, so you know whats coming up so you can slow down and they can also catch some speeders driving recklessly,” said Kyle Collins, G-DOT communication specialist.

“When they’re driving they need to pay attention to what they’re doing and look ahead of them and put all distractions down,” said Sgt. Bobby Bradford, Traffic Supervisor at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Current construction in i-20 trials from exit 183 in Appling to Belair Road– targeting the area of Columbia County sheriff’s department when it comes to any accidents that take place.

“We have the construction zones on what we call concentrated patrols so it’s kinda randomly out there so it’s not a set time so that people don’t know that we’re out there,” said Sgt. Bobby Bradford, Traffic Supervisor at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says since construction started in January wrecks and speeding has been the number one issue that they don’t take lightly.

“Team work is important in more ways than one, you know if we’re too far away to where it’s gonna take us a longer time to get there and the state patrol is out there they’ll actually come over the radio and they’ll take the accident from us,” said Sgt. Bobby Bradford, Traffic Supervisor at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

“So we’ve been working great with them so we couldn’t do highway work or interstate work without local law enforcement for sure,” said Kyle Collins, G-DOT communication specialist.

“Like I said we have the expertise and the man power to handle pretty much every accident that occurs in our county,” said Sgt. Bobby Bradford, Traffic Supervisor at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

G-DOT and C.C.S.O both agree that majority of the wrecks are from driver error and distractions in there vehicles.

“I get it the congestion stinks folks may not be expecting to see cars there but that’s where you gotta inform yourself theirs cones everywhere in the Augusta area, our district, state wide. You’re not just going to be able to take a normal trip anymore in the coming years and probably not see cones. Construction is everywhere,” said Kyle Collins, G-DOT communication specialist.