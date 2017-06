(WJBF) – Harley-Davidson is recalling 57,000 motorcycles worldwide.

That’s due to an issue with the oil line on the bikes.

They could come loose, leading to oil spilling into the path of the rear tire.

Harley-Davidson blames the issue on an engine oil cooler line clamp not being installed correctly.

The company says it knows of at least nine reports, causing two crashes and one injury.