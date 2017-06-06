Local Goodwill presents “Volunteer of the Year” award

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – A local Goodwill is rewarding a man where his work speaks for itself.

He is 83-year-old Dr. William Caput, a retired army veteran of 25-years who volunteers at the Helms Student Success Center for the G-E-D program.

Caput has been tutor there for about two years.

He’s had several careers and thought it was time to give back.

“I think we all have an obligation to give when our lives have been blessed. I mean that’s the kind of payback that I get. I don’t get paid but that’s my remuneration is the attitude that we help people,” said William Caput, Goodwill Volunteer Of The Year.

Dr. Caput says he will continue to help others as long as he remains in good health.