Local Goodwill presents “Volunteer of the Year” award

By Published:

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – A local Goodwill is rewarding a man where his work speaks for itself.

He is 83-year-old Dr. William Caput, a retired army veteran of 25-years who volunteers at the Helms Student Success Center for the G-E-D program.
Caput has been tutor there for about two years.
He’s had several careers and thought it was time to give back.

“I think we all have an obligation to give when our lives have been blessed. I mean that’s the kind of payback that I get. I don’t get paid but that’s my remuneration is the attitude that we help people,” said William Caput, Goodwill Volunteer Of The Year.

Dr. Caput says he will continue to help others as long as he remains in good health.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s