Tad Cummins trial scheduled to begin in late July in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A trial date has been set for Tad Cummins, the former Maury County teacher accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old girl in March.

According to court documents obtained by News 2, the federal trial is scheduled to begin on July 25 in Nashville. Cummins pleaded not guilty to federal charges of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activities, and obstruction of justice last month.

Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas disappeared from Columbia on March 13 and remained missing for more than a month before they were found in a rural area of California on April 20 after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation received a tip.

The 50-year-old man has remained in custody since his arrest more than a month ago. Thomas has since been reunited with her family in Tennessee.

In Maury County, he is charged with kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor after he allegedly kissed Thomas while at school.