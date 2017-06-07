34 arrested in under cover gang investigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Augusta District Attorney have announced the arrest and indictment of 34 suspects after a two-year long undercover drug and gang investigation.

The defendants are listed as members and co-conspirators of the Hill Top Gang.

Eight of the defendants are facing federal charges while the other twenty-six face State felony charges.

The investigation involved the seizure of over $100,000 in cash and other assets.

The first wave arrests happened from March of this year through May.

The below listed eighteen defendants are currently under State indictment for Use of Communication Facility to Facilitate the Commission of a Felony:

JaJuan Marquette Hardy

Audra Elise Thomas

Harper Deaner

Solomon Navara Lanham

Raicole Laporte Sparks

Melissa Regina Blackwell

Jennifer Carissa Lakeman

Tracie Lachan Dent

Corinthians Clarke Bussey

Anne Mueller Lester

Latalia Nichole Hoskins

Michael Todd Jones

Gabriel Wallace

Dewayne Robert Bussey

James Wiggie Davison

Tristan Ryan Jackson

Donnie Oliver McMickens

Rashad Jamal Merrit