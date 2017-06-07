34 arrested in under cover gang investigation

WJBF Staff Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Augusta District Attorney have announced the arrest and indictment of 34 suspects after a two-year long undercover drug and gang investigation.

The defendants are listed as members and co-conspirators of the Hill Top Gang.

Eight of the defendants are facing federal charges while the other twenty-six face State felony charges.

The investigation involved the seizure of over $100,000 in cash and other assets.

The first wave arrests happened from March of this year through May.

The below listed eighteen defendants are currently under State indictment for Use of Communication Facility to Facilitate the Commission of a Felony:

  • JaJuan Marquette Hardy
  • Audra Elise Thomas
  • Harper Deaner
  • Solomon Navara Lanham
  • Raicole Laporte Sparks
  • Melissa Regina Blackwell
  • Jennifer Carissa Lakeman
  • Tracie Lachan Dent
  • Corinthians Clarke Bussey
  • Anne Mueller Lester
  • Latalia Nichole Hoskins
  • Michael Todd Jones
  • Gabriel Wallace
  • Dewayne Robert Bussey
  • James Wiggie Davison
  • Tristan Ryan Jackson
  • Donnie Oliver McMickens
  • Rashad Jamal Merrit

