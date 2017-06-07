34 indicted in under cover gang investigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Augusta District Attorney have announced the indictment of 34 suspects after a two-year long undercover drug and gang investigation.

The defendants are listed as members and co-conspirators of the Hill Top Gang.

Eight of the defendants are facing federal charges while the other twenty-six face State felony charges.

The investigation involved the seizure of over $100,000 in cash and other assets.

The below listed eighteen defendants are currently under State indictment for Use of Communication Facility to Facilitate the Commission of a Felony:

  • JaJuan Marquette Hardy
  • Audra Elise Thomas
  • Harper Deaner
  • Solomon Navara Lanham
  • Raicole Laporte Sparks
  • Melissa Regina Blackwell
  • Jennifer Carissa Lakeman
  • Tracie Lachan Dent
  • Corinthians Clarke Bussey
  • Anne Mueller Lester
  • Latalia Nichole Hoskins
  • Michael Todd Jones
  • Gabriel Wallace
  • Dewayne Robert Bussey
  • James Wiggie Davison
  • Tristan Ryan Jackson
  • Donnie Oliver McMickens
  • Rashad Jamal Merrit

