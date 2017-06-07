34 indicted in under cover gang investigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Augusta District Attorney have announced the indictment of 34 suspects after a two-year long undercover drug and gang investigation.
The defendants are listed as members and co-conspirators of the Hill Top Gang.
Eight of the defendants are facing federal charges while the other twenty-six face State felony charges.
The investigation involved the seizure of over $100,000 in cash and other assets.
The below listed eighteen defendants are currently under State indictment for Use of Communication Facility to Facilitate the Commission of a Felony:
- JaJuan Marquette Hardy
- Audra Elise Thomas
- Harper Deaner
- Solomon Navara Lanham
- Raicole Laporte Sparks
- Melissa Regina Blackwell
- Jennifer Carissa Lakeman
- Tracie Lachan Dent
- Corinthians Clarke Bussey
- Anne Mueller Lester
- Latalia Nichole Hoskins
- Michael Todd Jones
- Gabriel Wallace
- Dewayne Robert Bussey
- James Wiggie Davison
- Tristan Ryan Jackson
- Donnie Oliver McMickens
- Rashad Jamal Merrit