A book returned to the library after being 50 years overdue

By Published: Updated:
In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015 photo, New Bedford Whaling Museum senior maritime historian Michael Dyer combs through the racks of whaling vessel log books in New Bedford, Mass. Maritime historians, climate scientists and ordinary citizens are coming together on a project to study 19th-century whaling ship logbooks to better understand modern-day climate change. The New Bedford Whaling Museum is transcribing and digitizing its logbooks as well as original data sources for this project, called Old Weather: Whaling. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A book has found its way back to a Connecticut library — 52 years overdue.

Staff members at the Noah Webster Library in West Hartford say they don’t know who returned the copy of W.O. Mitchell’s “Who Has Seen The Wind.” The plot centers on a coming-of-age tale of a young man in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The book was returned Monday with a yellow sticky note reading, “Sorry it has taken so long.” It originally was due back Sept. 29, 1965.

Library director Martha Church says she doesn’t know how much the fine would be for keeping the book so long. The current library fine is 15 cents per day. Church says it used to be 10 cents a day in 1977.

The library doesn’t plan to fine the person who returned the book.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s