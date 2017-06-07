Buddy Check 6 : Terressa Anderson

Augusta, GA (WJBF) –

Diagnosed with Breast Cancer in March of 2015, Terressa Anderson’s life changed and to hear her tell it, for the better. it was a tough road, no doubt… but her faith, family, and staff at university hospital helped her make it through. Newschannel 6’s Kimberely Scott has this month’s Buddy Check 6 report.

Fighting Breast Cancer is a battle for many men and women.

Terressa Anderson is waging war against the disease and working to encourage other survivors along the way….especially those who are a phone call away.

Terressa, ” …and she said to me, I am calling you because you gave me something to live up to, with your faith that I saw – and that made me feel so good. because that’s what I wanted to do. if I could touch one person with my story and show that you stay strong, stay faithful, it’s going to be ok.”

Terressa is a licensed minister, mother, wife, former teacher and volunteer, who says this breast cancer diagnosis didn’t bring her to her knees in fear, but brought her to her knees in faith.

Terressa, ” I don’t remember ever having a panic feeling about it. and having a feeling that this cancer was going to kill me. I never had that. and I don’t know why other than my faith.”

Radiation and Chemotherapy treatments brought on side affects that told the story of the internal fight.

Terressa, ” after the second treatment I just told my daughter, I said, lets just get the razor it’s time to do it we got the electric shaver thing and shaved it off.”

Even that didn’t sway her from forging forward….

Terressa, “after I was finished with my treatments, sitting there I said I gotta get out of this house, let me get out of here.”

She’s been on the move ever since. Sharing her story of survival, showing compassion to those in need and making a difference whenever possible.