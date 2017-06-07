Cashews recalled because of glass fragments

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A recall has been issued for containers of cashews that were sold at ALDI stores in Georgia, South Carolina and 27 other states because they could contain pieces of glass.

A recall for Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt was issued after Star Snacks Co. of Jersey City, NJ received consumer reports of glass found in containers of cashews.

The FDA says there have not been any reported injuries as of June 6, 2017. Cashews involved in the recall have been removed from store shelves.

The cashews were distributed to ALDI stores in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington DC., Wisconsin and West Virginia.