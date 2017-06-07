Commissioner calls severance for landfill director fair

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta’s former landfill director is leaving the city with at least some of his severance package.

Commissioners voted to give him a little more than 28-thousand dollars in severance.

That’s about 3-months pay.

Johnson resigned Tuesday after a Sheriff’s Office investigative report surfaced, indicating that he told landfill worker Mac Williams that Williams could take a city excavator to use on private property in Lincoln County back in March.

Johnson was eligible for 6-months pay as severance. But commissioners felt three was fair.

“We also eliminated his stipulation about not being open to any type of action after his termination we did not go along with that either but the three months severance pay was understandable it’s not like he did any major damage or harm to anyone,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Williams says the investigation into the incident is not over, and expected commissioners will want to hold a discussion at committee meetings next week.