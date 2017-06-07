Commissioner not down with lack of work at James Brown statue

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Visiting from Mississippi Tabitha Collins came to take a picture of the bronze James Brown but said it would be nice if there was more than just a just the statue.

“I think it would be give people some more picture opportunities and tell his story it’s just a statue like you said,” said Collins.

But completed plans are calling for more than just a statue

There would be new lighting to make it look like the statue is on stage, there would be brick work with descriptions of James Browns career achievements, awards and hit songs

“Some interaction stuff that people will come to Augusta and interact with, they go home and tell their friends and that builds are revenue up,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

But nearly two years after its unveiling the plan to enhance the statue area is still only on paper.

‘I’m really disappointed as an elected official being here as long as we’ve been here trying to get some things moving and nobody seems to be moving I need to find out why,” said Commissioner Williams.

The big reason is money,

There’s going to be additional cost of about 150 thousand dollars to do the improvements out there, and Engineering Department Director Abie Ladson.

“150 thousand has that money been identified and budgeted for you?”

“Not to my knowledge,” said Ladson.

The enhancement work has also been slowed because of the debate over whether it would be better to move the statue to the Common.

“We’re definitely not dragging out feet now we’re ready to go when the body as a whole says hey let’s go get it done,” said Ladson.

Ladson adds if the commission did approve to moving the statue to the Augusta Common he says the current plans for the James Brown plaza would likely need to be reworked, Commissioner Williams says at the next committee meeting he wants a discussion on finding the money to push forward with the enhancements.