Family of accused classified information leaker speaks

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — We’re learning new details about a local woman accused of leaking classified information to the media.

25-year-old Reality Winner is charged with Gathering and Transmitting Defense Information.

“I don’t care what they accused her of doing. I know that she served her country. She’s a veteran of the United States Air Force. She served with distinction for 6 years,” Winner’s stepfather, Gary Davis, said.

Winner’s mother and stepfather spoke with CNN’s Anderson Cooper Tuesday night.

The couple says they found out about the FBI’s raid at Winner’s house Saturday night, but didn’t learn of her charges until Monday.

“She hasn’t admitted it at all to me. What she told me was that she was terrified. She was terrified of the situation and she did tell me also that she was afraid she was going to disappear. That they were going to make her disappear. And she felt like she needed to give them what they were asking for at the time,” Winner’s mother, Billie Winner-Davis, said.

One of Winner’s Twitter accounts is in the spotlight because of Anti Donald Trump tweets.

February 11th, the account tweeted to President Trump, “The most dangerous entry to this country was the orange fascist we let into the white house.”

Winner also used #NotMyPresident in her posts.

But in February, when she got a job in Augusta as a defense contractor, her tweeting went cold.

“For obvious reasons, she didn’t share what she did. I didn’t know what company she worked for. I didn’t know anything. It’s a rule that you don’t ask,” Winner’s mother said.

The 25-year-old’s parents say they haven’t talked with her much, but they know if she did released classified materials, she’s ready to pay the price.

“My biggest fear in all of this is that she’s not going to get a fair trial. She’s not going to be treated fairly. She’s going to be made an example of,” Winner’s mother said.

Winner has a hearing scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m. at the federal courthouse in Augusta.