SC Superintendent to decide future leadership of Allendale County schools

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman addressed failing Allendale County schools and will determine the future of the District’s leadership.

While some parents want the state to run the district, school leaders say they will challenge the superintendent’s decision.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman has a lot to consider when it comes to deciding what the best option is to get Allendale County back on track.

While some parents want the state to take over, Board of Education leaders have made it clear they are ready to challenge the Superintendent’s decision.

It’s going to take a village to turn F’s into A’s and not meeting expectations to exceeding expectations.

“In order for the students to improve here, it’s going to take everybody working together.” Spearman told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “The community, parents, teachers, the Board and the Department [of Education].”

Right now, the only state average Allendale County meets is the number of students walking across the state to get a diploma.

While the graduation rate is high, 50 percent of students are failing in core areas on standardized tests and that’s landed Allendale school leaders in hot water with the State Department of Education.

“So that’s why we are here. That’s why the schools are in Tier Three.” Spearman said. “If we declare a State of Emergency here and the state takes over management they would fall into Tier Four. I haven’t made that decision yet.”

Spearman believes that the constant change in school leadership, over the last few years, may have played a role in destabilizing the school system.

The very reason some parents feel the state needs to take over.

“I think the more the state comes in and takes over the less control that the Board has, and that’s my issue with this school board.” Torian Washington, a parent, said. “The kids are failing, the District is failing, the schools are looking bad and we can’t have it. So I think when the state comes in and declares a State of Emergency and takes over, then we will start seeing things go up from there.”

Still, teachers feel the failing grades don’t represent their ability to teach.

“I feel like every teacher in this District is doing everything they possibly can,” said 1st Grade Teacher and Teacher of the Year Lindsey Johnson.

Spearman says the community’s involvement, to better prepare students, and the leadership in the school system will be the major factors in her decision.

An announcement will be made, in the next few weeks, about whether or not Allendale County will be run by the state.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.