Suspect accused of masturbating in shop on Lumpkin Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of exposing himself in a local shop.

Deputies responded to the OK Mart on Lumpkin Road Friday night in reference to a panic alarm.

Upon arrival, they were informed that an unidentified man entered the store, walked to the cooler area, exposed his penis and began masturbating.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity and location is asked to contact the sheriff’s officer at 706-821-1080. Callers may remain anonymous.