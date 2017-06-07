WJBF and Restart Augusta teaming to build beds for charity

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF NewsChannel 6 is partnering with Restart Augusta to build and provide beds for those in need as part of this year’s Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring Project.

Restart Augusta brings beds to children, families and veterans in our area who do not have furniture on which to sleep.

This organization relies on volunteers to build the beds with donated material, paint the beds, assemble the beds, and deliver them.

On Friday, June 16th, the WJBF team will convene at the Restart Augusta warehouse to begin building these beds. Our goal is to have 36 beds completed by the end of the day.

Where will the material for these beds come from? That’s where YOU come in.

Restart Augusta has set up a Go Fund Me page to help us meet our goal.

If you would like to donate to this cause, CLICK HERE.