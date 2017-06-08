4 dead in a supermarket murder-suicide in Pennsylvania

WJBF Staff Published:

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. (AP) — State Police say four people are dead in a murder-suicide in a northeast Pennsylvania supermarket.

Troopers responded to a report of someone shooting people inside Weis Market in Eaton Township, about 25 miles northwest of Scranton, just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Troopers found the bodies of two males and two females inside, along with one witness.

Authorities believe one of the males opened fire on the others before turning the gun on himself.

Authorities believe it is a contained incident and the public is not in danger.

The investigation is ongoing.

No names have been released.

Associated Press

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s