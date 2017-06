COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews are on the scene of a two car accident on I-20 Eastbound in Columbia County.

It happened near the weigh station.

We’re told one car was rear-ended, causing it to spin.

There are injuries, no word on how severe.

Construction was already causing delays in traffic in the area, and now more so due to the collision.

Seek an alternate route if possible.