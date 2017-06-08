Community can donate to bank to help raise reward money for missing teen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The search for Augusta teenager LaTania Carwell continues. Now a member of the Augusta community is stepping up to get more people to help find her. LaTania has been missing for more than 6 weeks and both of her parents are in jail as the investigation into her disappearance continues.

Supporters who want to help solve the case of missing LaTania Janell Carwell can now use their dollars to make that happen.

“Any resources that we can come up with to help find Janell would be perfect,” said Monique Braswell, who is at the forefront of the reward movement. “Money is always a great resource.”

The search for Carwell moves to the bank as her story keeps gaining traction across the country in national media outlets. Locally, people have a chance to ante up the reward dollars.

“I hope that the reward money will have someone come up who might know something that’s afraid to come forward to help us find Janell,” Braswell emphasized while explaining how money usually gets people talking.

Carwell, who left her Augusta home with her stepfather, Leon Tripp, has not been seen since her 16th birthday in April. Both Tripp and LaTania’s mother Tanya are in jail, and they are not cooperating with investigators.

Braswell matched the family’s dollars and opened an account at Fifth Third Bank on Peach Orchard Road. With donations from others, such as the T.W. Josey Comprehensive High School Cheerleaders, the reward fund has reached more than $1,200.

Braswell added, “The child attends the same high school that my children attend and she’s a child and God forbid if it would happen to my own children.”

Billboards are still up in Atlanta and also in Augusta, on Deans Bridge Road. Braswell hopes thousands more dollars can be raised to get people talking.

“You never know if one or two phrases that someone says can actually be a big lead,” she said. “I think that people should work together. They should work with the police. They should work with the school system. They should work with the reporter.”

Anyone wanting to donate can go to the Fifth Third Bank on Peach Orchard Road and donate to the “Reward to benefit LaTania Janell Carwell” account. Checks can also be mailed there.

2756 Peach Orchard Road Augusta, GA 30906

(706) 796-4055 The community plans to gather Friday at T.W. Josey Comprehensive High School for a prayer vigil that starts at 7:00 p.m. Information on the prayer vigil is below: Prayer Vigil for Janell DENA DOUCHETTE · The Praise Train 🚂 🙏🏾 The Vigil will be on Friday June 9th at T. W. Josey High School Football Field from 7pm-8pm. If it rains it will be held in the gym! All are Welcome, and are asked to wear red t-shirts or something red if possible! We will also be collecting donations for Janell’s little sister. We hear her favorite is “Shimmer and Shine” toys! PLEASE Plan to Come as we bring Our Community Together to Pray Collectively for this Baby Whereabouts! Special thanks to our School Superintendent; Dr. Angela Pringle for her Support and I thank each of you for your Presences! For more info you can call WEZO office @ 706-922-9396. Pastor Angela C. Harden