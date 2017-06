CSRA (WJBF) – There will be construction on I-20 in Columbia and McDuffie County from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the following dates listed below.

There may be closures needed eastbound as well and all times and locations are subject to change.

Please check www.511ga.org for more.

Numbers are mile markers and WBRL represents westbound right lane.

6/12- 190-186 WBRL

6/13- 190-186 WBRL

6/14- 186-182 WBRL

6/15- 186-182 WBRL

6/16- 182-179 WBRL

6/17- 182-179 WBRL