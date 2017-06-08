Former FBI Director James Comey to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee

By Published: Updated:
James Comey
FILE - In this March 20, 2017, file photo, then-FBI Director James Comey pauses as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Comey will testify that President Donald Trump sought his "loyalty" and asked what could be done to "lift the cloud" of investigation shadowing his White House, according to prepared remarks released ahead of his appearance on Capitol Hill on June 8, 2017.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(ABC NEWS) – Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee today in relation to their investigation into possible connections between the Kremlin and President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

In prepared remarks released Wednesday, Comey described a series of uncomfortable interactions with Trump, in which he said the president requested his loyalty and pressed him to stop pursuing the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The allegations in Comey’s statement have been directly contradicted by the White House in the past. On May 12, press secretary Sean Spicer rejected the notion that Trump ever asked Comey to pledge loyalty, and on May 18 Trump himself said he never urged Comey to back off the investigation into Flynn.

Trump fired Comey from his position as FBI director in early May after receiving letters recommending he do so from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Sources told ABC News that the firing came as a surprise to Comey, which is part of the story he plans to tell Thursday before the committee. As one source said, he was “angry” and wants the public to know why.

ABC News reported earlier this week that Comey’s congressional testimony would make the White House uncomfortable, but that Comey won’t say the president directly interfered in the FBI’s probe into Flynn.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s