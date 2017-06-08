Fort Gordon Army Colonel, wife and colleague face bribery charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Fort Gordon colonel, his wife, and a third person are under federal indictment, accused in a bribery and kickback scheme involving US Army contracts.

Colonel Anthony Roper, Audra Roper and Dwayne Fulton– who is not pictured– are accused of rigging the award of more than 20-million dollars in Army contracts.

The indictment also accuses the trio of obstructing an investigation into the alleged scheme.

Colonel Roper is facing several counts of bribery, making false statements and obstruction.

Audra Roper is charged with conspiracy, making false statements and obstruction.

Dwayne Fulton is charged with conspiracy and obstruction.

