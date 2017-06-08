Man charged with deadly hit-and-run that killed 2 SCDOT workers set to appear in court Friday

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A man charged with a deadly hit-and-run that killed 2 South Carolina Department of Transportation workers and injured 1 is set to face a judge Friday.

Lonnie Dean Miller will go before a judge in Aiken County for his first court appearance.

Miller is charged with 1 count of Leaving the Scene Involving an Injury and 2 counts of Leaving the Scene Involving a Death.

Investigators says Miller ran off the road where Highway 125 and Highway 421 meet in Beech Island.

He hit the 3 highway workers.

Anthony Redmond and Robert Clark died at the scene.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.