PGA Tour pro Wesley Bryan visits Augusta University’s golf camp

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — PGA Tour professional, Wesley Bryan, surprised campers on Thursday, the last day of Augusta University’s golf camp.

“I love getting to mess around with kids and get them riled up and send them back to their parents all hyped up,” Bryan said.

Bryan, an Augusta resident, won his first PGA Tour event in April at the RBC Heritage and is currently ranked No. 40 in the official world golf rankings.

“I just like coming out here and hanging out with kids and getting kids interested in the game that I love,” Bryan said.

Between the trick shots, signing autographs and giving out a Spider-Man fidget spinner, he was a hit with the campers.

“He’s nice and funny,” nine-year-old Hogan O’Keefe said. “It’s been really good having him out here.”

Augusta University men’s golf coach, Jack O’Keefe, said it’s great for the campers to have someone they can look up to.

“It’s fantastic,” O’Keefe said. “They got to hit and practice in the same place that a PGA Tour winner has. Hopefully, they can come watch Wesley play next year at the Masters. That’d be a cool experience for them and a great connection. To have him at golf camp to finish out the week was special.”