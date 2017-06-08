SC Governors will make sure, no tax dollars go to pay for abortions

WJBF Staff Published:

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – South Carolina’s Governor and Lieutenant Governor are taking steps to make sure no tax dollars go to pay for abortions.

 

Governor Henry McMaster sent a letter to the board of the Department of Health and Environmental Control asking them to publicly reaffirm by a vote that they are prohibited from sending public money to any abortion providers.

Lieutenant Governor, Kevin Bryant says he will not ratify next year’s budget if it contains any money for Planned Parenthood even if that money is for basic health care and not abortions.

 

