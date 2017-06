WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJBF) – Just hours after former FBI Director James Comey spoke in front of a Senate panel, Attorney General Jeff Sessions removed himself from the Russia investigation.

Comey said he knew of several reasons why it would be problematic for Sessions to remain involved.

But he said he could not discuss those reasons in an open hearing.

Sessions says he is recusing himself only because he was involved in President Donald Trump’s campaign.