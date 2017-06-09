Date set for 2nd annual Aiken Unity Day Festival

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A festival in Aiken is bringing together the community to show support for the men and women in blue.

On Friday, event organizers announced the second annual Aiken Unity Day Festival.

The celebration is a chance for people to hang out with local law enforcement officers.

The Founder of the Unity Initiative Brandon Upson says he started it after mentoring young kids who were scared of police.

“So I want to figure out a way to increase our young kids opportunities and to have positive outlooks and interactions with law enforcement officers, so we can eliminate that fear,” Upson told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The free festival with be on July 22nd from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

They will also be giving away 2,000 backpacks for kids.