COLUMBIA COUNTY Ga. (WJBF) – One man is dead after falling asleep and hitting a tree. The single car accident happened early this morning in Columbia County.

near mile marker 191 on the westbound side of Interstate I-20.

If you’re in that area traffic is slow but nothing blocked.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

