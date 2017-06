WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJBF) – Every year, there are dozens of heat-related car deaths reported in the United States.

On Wednesday, a bill was introduced on Capitol Hill that would help prevent further tragedies by targeting the technology in your car.

The Hot Car Act would require the Secretary of Transportation to issue a rule requiring all new passengers vehicles be equipped with an alert system.

This new system would set a reminder if someone is left in the car.