Investigation on equipment use to go on

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta’s City administrator says the investigation into city equipment being used on private property is not over.

Back in March an Augusta excavator and trailer were spotted on private property in Lincoln CountY

Monday landfill Director Mark Johnson resigned after being placed on Administrative leave by the administrator Janice Jackson.

Some Commissioners don’t understand why it took more than two months before any disciplinary actions to took place.

“I’m hearing other elected officials knew about it nobody said anything I guess they thought we got by it always comes up and comes out,” says Commissioner Marion Williams.

‘Was there an attempt to cover this up?”

“I would think so I mean I don’t know that, that’s why an investigation needs to go on,” said Williams.

As for the delay Administrator Janice Jackson says at was not provided with all related materials at the time of incident and had to request them from the Sheriff’s office she says after she received them is when she decided to act.