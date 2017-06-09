Milledgeville Rd investigation yields deceased tortoise

By Published: Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding the search of the woods on Milledgeville Road.

Investigators were called to the area just before 8 p.m. in reference to a strong odor.
Once there, deputies located a tool box.
Inside was a large deceased tortoise.
Sgt. Shane McDaniel states that there is no connection with this investigation and any on-going criminal investigation.

 

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County investigators are currently searching an area of woods on the corner of Milledgeville Road and Golden Camp Road.

Details are limited at this time.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the scene. Stay with us for the latest.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s