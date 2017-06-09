Milledgeville Rd investigation yields deceased tortoise

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding the search of the woods on Milledgeville Road.

Investigators were called to the area just before 8 p.m. in reference to a strong odor.

Once there, deputies located a tool box.

Inside was a large deceased tortoise.

Sgt. Shane McDaniel states that there is no connection with this investigation and any on-going criminal investigation.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County investigators are currently searching an area of woods on the corner of Milledgeville Road and Golden Camp Road.

Details are limited at this time.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the scene. Stay with us for the latest.