Marijuana pizzas making those who need it feel good

By Published: Updated:

(WJBF) – A medical marijuana dispensary in Massachusetts is offering patients a cheesy way to treat their pain, by whipping up a pot pizza.

One employee there says a lot of their patients want a product that doesn’t remind them that they’re sick.

So to create that, they thought of a big comfort food and that comfort food is pizza.

They added edibles in the sauces, but the product apparently makes the patients buying it feel a little less afraid of taking their medication.

The pizza ultimately serves a greater purpose by making those who need it feel good.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s