Marijuana pizzas making those who need it feel good

(WJBF) – A medical marijuana dispensary in Massachusetts is offering patients a cheesy way to treat their pain, by whipping up a pot pizza.

One employee there says a lot of their patients want a product that doesn’t remind them that they’re sick.

So to create that, they thought of a big comfort food and that comfort food is pizza.

They added edibles in the sauces, but the product apparently makes the patients buying it feel a little less afraid of taking their medication.

The pizza ultimately serves a greater purpose by making those who need it feel good.