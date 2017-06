ATLANTA, GA (WJBF) – At least one person is dead after a church bus overturned near Atlanta June 8, 2017.

This is aerial footage of the scene in south Fulton County.

Officers say a bus carrying a youth group from a church in Huntsville, Alabama overturned and landed on a car.

The group of high school juniors and seniors were headed to the Atlanta airport for a mission trip to South Africa.

At least 21 people were hurt.

Nine of them were taken to the hospital for treatment.