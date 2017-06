On June 3, 2017, rock climber, Alex Honnold scaled Yosemite’s El Capitan with no ropes or safety gear of any kind.

It’s being called the most dangerous free climb ever attempted.

Honnold Summited the monstrous 3,000-foot granite wall in just under four hours making him the first person ever to free solo El Capitan.

Video of the astonishing feat was captured on an upcoming National Geographic film.