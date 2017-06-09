Rosie O’Donnell donates $1,000 to Reality Winner

(WSB-TV) – The 25-year-old was arrested earlier this week for supplying The Intercept with a government report on Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

O’Donnell has since been praising Winner via Twitter, caller her a “patriot.”

O’Donnell’s donation is the largest so far to the GoFundMe account. O’Donnell later confirmed that she had donated by tweeting out a link to the GoFundMe account and writing, “I support reality winner. Speak truth to power.”

Although GoFundMe’s terms and conditions prohibit setting up a campaign for “the defense or support of anyone alleged to be involved in criminal activity,” the account created on Winner’s behalf is still up and running with the message that, “This is a time to come together and unite in peace and hope and show the world LOVE ALWAYS WINS over hate! Good resists even when evil persists!”