RICHMOND CO. (WJBF) – A motorcycle and motor vehicle accident has occurred on Tobacco Road and Windsor Spring Road in Augusta, Ga.

The call came into dispatches at 7:47 a.m. and injuries were reported.

A victim has been transported to the hospital, but no reports on the extent of the injuries at this time.

Due to the accident, the lanes will be blocked from Windsor Spring Road to the turn lane on to Tobacco Road.

