$100 million facility focused on solar energy coming to Aiken County

Aiken, SC (WJBF) – A $100 million investment in solar energy will soon be coming to Aiken County.

Adger Solar, a clean energy development company, made the announcement this week. Their main focus is on creating lower-cost, utility-scale, solar-electric generating facilities.

The Aiken County solar facility will be located off Edgefield Highway, about 3 miles north of I-20.

Once complete it will be able to produce affordable, clean energy to 15,000 homes.

Power from the project will be sold at under four cents per kilowatt-hour, one of the lowest prices for solar seen yet in the state of South Carolina.

Due to the fixed price over the 20-year purchase contract, those at Adger Solar say it should create significant savings for utility companies and their customers.

The facility is expected to be fully operational by 2019.