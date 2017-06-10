Adam West, TV’s Batman, dies at age 88

By Published:

(WJBF) – Numerous news outlets are reporting that actor Adam West, star of 1966’s Batman television series, has died.

A representative for West stated that he died Friday night in Lost Angeles after a battle with leukemia.

West gained fame as Batman in the 1960’s, a role that would define his career for the next five decades.

He later gained notoriety for his voice over work in shows such as Family Guy.

West leaves behind his wife Marcelle as well as his six children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

